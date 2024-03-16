Newly married couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda returned to their home in Delhi after their beautiful wedding ceremony in Manesar. An online video captures their lively entrance with full ‘naach gaana’. The couple is seen dancing together to the sound of drums. Pulkit is seen joyfully blowing whistles while Kriti dances by his side. Pulkit is dressed in a traditional Kurta and dhoti, while Kriti looks stunning as a newlywed bride in a saree. Witness their vibrant celebration in the video below! Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat Are Now Married; Couple Treat Fans With Their First Wedding Photos.

Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Return To Their Delhi Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)