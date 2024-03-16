Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are now married! They tied the knot in Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat on March 15. On Saturday, the couple treated fans with their first wedding photos on Instagram. The newlyweds radiate immense happiness in the wedding pictures. For their special day, Kriti opted for a pink lehenga, whereas Pulkit donned a mint green sherwani. They shared the pics with the caption, 'From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew, Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!' Kriti Kharbanda Says ‘It’s a Happy Happy Day’! Actress’ Pic Flaunting Her Million-Dollar Smile Is Unmissable.

Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's Wedding Pics:

