Late actor Rajiv Kapoor marks his 59th birth anniversary today (August 25). Sanjay Kapoor remembered his late actor friend and penned an emotional post on Instagram with some throwback pictures. The Last Hour actor wrote, "Happy birthday chimps. You will always be missed, Still can’t believe that we didn’t speak at sharp 12 in the night , Love you and miss you." Rajiv Kapoor passed away this year in February due to a cardiac arrest.

Check Out Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)