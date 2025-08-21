Aryan Khan making his much-awaited directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, celebrated a big milestone on Wednesday night. After the grand preview of the series in Mumbai, Aryan hosted an intimate dinner party for close friends and family at a suburban restaurant. The star-studded evening saw the presence of his sister Suhana Khan, who shared a series of posts on Instagram with the heartfelt caption, “Big brother's Big day.” Bollywood friends Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also joined the celebrations. The preview event earlier in the evening featured the show’s cast, including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh and more. Aryan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan, introduced the ensemble to the media and fans, marking a proud moment for the Khan family. The series is set to premiere on Netflix in September and has already created major buzz ahead of its release. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Trailer Launch: Aryan Khan Thanks Mother Gauri Khan for Producing Him and His Debut Show (Watch Video)

Aryan Khan Spotted With Friends – Watch Video

Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, AbRam Khan Spotted Together – Watch Video

Suhana Khan Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

