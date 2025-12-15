Akshaye Khanna's entry scene in Dhurandhar, featuring the song "Fa9la" by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, has taken social media by storm. The explosive moment from the Ranveer Singh film has become a highlight of the spy-action thriller, with fans endlessly replaying the song. The blend of Arabic beats with Khanna’s desi hero swag has created a music moment to remember, and it seems like even Rakhi Sawant seemed mesmerised by it. The actress and Bigg Boss 14 fame recently attended an event in Mumbai, making a fashion statement on the red carpet with a fun twist. In a video going viral online, Rakhi could be seen covering her upper body with a blue drum that was sliced in between and could be opened. As the drum opened, revealing herself, Rakhi danced to the "Fa9la" beats, perfectly recreating Akshaye Khanna’s gangster Rehman Dakaait steps from the viral choreography. Her signature energy, shimmery outfit, and goggles perfectly matched the vibe of the iconic scene. In another video from the event, Rakhi could be seen reacting to veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachcha's recent remark about paparazzi. She said, "Jaya ji, mere paps ko kuch mat bol, warna mein iss drum mein aapko lekar chali jaungi. Paps zindabaad, paps zindabad." ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘FA9LA’: Lyrics and Meaning of Rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic Track That Powered Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance Moment (Watch Video).

Rakhi Sawant Joins ‘Dhurandhar’ Trend, Recreates Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Entry Scene – Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant Threatens Jaya Bachchan for Her Remarks About Paparazzi at Mumbai Event?

