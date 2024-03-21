It's a one-month anniversary celebration for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani! The actress couldn't contain her excitement and took to social media today, March 21, to mark the occasion. Sharing an unseen photo, she captioned it, "And it's already a month! Time has flown by, and so will life! Love ya to the moon and back." The picture shows the happy couple dancing joyously in stylish outfits. For those who missed it, Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Goa on February 21. Rakul Preet Singh Ties Knot With Jackky Bhagnani in Goa; Bride Looks Beautiful in Pink-Peach Lehenga – Check Wedding Video Inside.

Rakul Preet Singh Pens 'It’s Already a Month'

