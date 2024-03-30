Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, is set to begin shooting in Mumbai on April 2. The initial schedule will focus on the childhood portions of Lord Ram, Laxman, and Bharat, with child artists portraying these roles. Shishir Sharma will play Guru Vasishtha. According to Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor will not be part of this schedule as he will be in LA for final 3D scans, joining the team by mid-April. Ranbir Kapoor Takes Archery Lessons for His Upcoming Movie Ramayana; Photos of Actor’s Training Session Goes Viral.

Ranbir Kapoor To Join Ramayana Cast Soon

