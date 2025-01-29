Ramayana, a highly anticipated two-part epic, is directed by director Nitesh Tiwari. This live-action adaptation features a star-studded cast, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Kannada superstar Yash stepping into the role of Ravan. In addition to his acting role, Yash is also a co-producer of this grand saga. According to a recent report from Filmfare, Yash is set to begin filming for Ramayana in March, joining the cast for the shoot. However, no official confirmation has been provided yet. The first part of this epic, Ramayana: Part 1, is slated for release during Diwali 2026, followed by Ramayana: Part 2 in Diwali 2027. Ramayana: Yash Joins As Co-Producer for Ranbir Kapoor–Nitesh Tiwari’s Film!

