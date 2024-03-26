Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing the role of Lord Ram in the upcoming Hindu mythology-based film, has already begun preparing for his character. On March 26, photos of the actor with his archery coach surfaced online, leaving fans excited. In the pictures, Ranbir could be seen wearing a grey tee shirt and shorts as he poses for some pictures with his coach. A few days back, glimpses from the actor's rigorous workout session also emerged online. Though no official confirmations regarding the movie or Ranbir's role have been made, rumours have hinted that he will be essaying the role of Lord Ram. Holi 2024: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Celebrate the Festival of Colours With Daughter Raha (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor With His Archery Coach

