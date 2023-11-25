After a long-term relationship, Randeep Hooda is all set to marry his girlfriend, Lin Laishram, in Manipur. The actor recently announced the details of his wedding and reception on social media. Taking to Instagram on November 25, Randeep Hooda shared a picture disclosing information about his upcoming wedding with Lin Laishram, captioning it, 'We have exciting news.' The wedding card states that the couple is ready to join hands and embark on a new journey on November 29. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Set to Tie the Knot in November? Couple Makes Their Relationship Official.

Check Out Randeep Hooda's IG Post:

