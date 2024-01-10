Rani Mukerji recently claimed that India makes the best films globally, citing the example of the Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, based on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's life. The statement came during a roundtable discussion with Galatta Plus, responding to a comment comparing Iranian cinema favourably. However, her remark faced criticism on social media, with some expressing the need for a broader perspective on global cinema. One user argued that Rani's assertion lacked merit, while another questioned the international recognition of Indian films, stating that many are considered subpar and commonplace on the global stage. Rani Mukerji Has Expressed Her Goal to Accurately Portray Women in Hindi Cinema.

Video Of Rani Stating India Makes Best Films

India makes the best films in the world - Rani Mukerji Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/nxsl6nJfBI — No Name (@__NameNo__) January 7, 2024

Check Out How Netizens Reacted To Her Statement

Definitely. Those films don’t get the limelight or recognition because many filmbros rate overseas films as superior. — Believer - Blue Tick was here (@jambukes) January 7, 2024

Saying India is the best & we make the best films doesn't mean a thing. Others should say it about us. This sounds pompous & rude. — Sab Changa Si (सरफरोशी की तमन्ना अब दिल में है) (@philpjg) January 9, 2024

We do make all kinds of films but that’s not to say we’re the best in the world. If what Rani says is true, why do our films struggle to find a spot in the international circuits? Most of our films are subpar and banal — Mohan (@Mohankrishnan15) January 7, 2024

12th fail ?? Seriously??? Just shows knowledge on films .. It's a very good film... But definitely not a threshold marker for Indian cinema.. there are many more ! And no point in arguing the comment on..the best film industry in world 🥲 — 🛑 செங்குருதி சேயோன் 🛑 (@redbloodhood) January 9, 2024

- There are no best films or best cinema. - Every cinema is a story and every story is great. - There are no bad stories only bad storytellers. - So in that sense all cinema is good. - I personally love Indian cinema specially Bollywood — Nitin Welde (@nitinwelde) January 10, 2024

