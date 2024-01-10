Rani Mukerji recently claimed that India makes the best films globally, citing the example of the Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, based on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's life. The statement came during a roundtable discussion with Galatta Plus, responding to a comment comparing Iranian cinema favourably. However, her remark faced criticism on social media, with some expressing the need for a broader perspective on global cinema. One user argued that Rani's assertion lacked merit, while another questioned the international recognition of Indian films, stating that many are considered subpar and commonplace on the global stage. Rani Mukerji Has Expressed Her Goal to Accurately Portray Women in Hindi Cinema.

Video Of Rani Stating India Makes Best Films 

Check Out How Netizens Reacted To Her Statement

