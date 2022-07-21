Ranveer Singh has this fascinating power to shock and stun admirers, both with his acting and his sartorial sense. Recently, he went nude for a magazine shoot that left netizens totally shocked. However, if you have watched the 2016 YRF film Befikre, the Aditya Chopra directorial starring Ranveer and Vaani Kapoor, you would know that nudity isn't something novel for the actor as seen in the below scene: (Warning: Very much NSFW!) Ranveer Singh Goes Nude in This Bold and NSFW Magazine Photoshoot (View Pics).

Here's Ranveer Singh's photoshoot for magazine:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)