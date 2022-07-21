Ranveer Singh's latest pictures for a magazine sees him as a naked model. He can be seen flaunting her perfect muscular body in the clicks. His confident, bold and sexy look in all of the clicks are unmissable. The way he highlights his brave side is definitely awesome. Ranveer Singh Opts For A Bold Fashion Statement Once Again As He Jets Off To London (View Pic).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes Lifestyle (@etimeslifestyle)

Here Are More Pics:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)