Last night, the makers of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hosted a special screening for celebs in the city and indeed it was a starry affair. However, the highlight of the event was Bollywood's enthu-cutlet's energy. In a viral video from RRKPK's screening, we get to see Ranveer personally meeting and greeting every paparazzi. The actor's this down to earth gesture towards photographers-videographers is winning hearts. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal and Other B-Town Celebs Attend Special Screening of Karan Johar’s Film in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh Personally Meets Every Paparazzi:

