Ravie Dubey has underwent major transformation for his upcoming film titled Faraddayy. The actor shared a glimpse of his look on Instagram and we bet, it will leave you shocked. His character is seen with a balding head, wrinkled face, bared-chested, a paunch and is shown smoking a cigar. While sharing the look on social media, he captioned it as, “There’s a little bit of him in all of us #Faraddayy”. Randeep Hooda Opens Up About His Transformation, Actor Explains Why He's Been Underweight For Long.

Ravie Dubey In Faraddayy

