Love birds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have launched their production company together called Pushing Buttons Studios. They already have the first script titled Girls Will Be Girls, directed by Shuchi Talati. The script has already been invited to the Berlinale Script Station 2021 and is the only Indian script to get that honour this year.

Check out the announcement here...

RICHA CHADHA - ALI FAZAL TURN PRODUCERS... #RichaChadha and #AliFazal turn producers, announce their production company: Pushing Buttons Studios... The first script to be green-lit under their banner is titled #GirlsWillBeGirls and will be directed by Shuchi Talati. pic.twitter.com/yxvAGzwSr6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)