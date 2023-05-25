Alia Bhatt is back to rule hearts! The beauty who’d be playing the character Rani in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani looks drop-dead gorgeous in the first look pics. She looks stunning in ethnic ensembles in these pics and her flawless makeup shows off her glamorous side. She is paired opposite Ranveer Singh in this upcoming rom-com. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani First Look: Ranveer Singh’s Swag and Style in Karan Johar’s Film Is Sure To Leave You Impressed (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

