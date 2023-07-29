Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has gained Rs 11.10 crores in India at the box office on Day 1 of its release in theatres. The film will need to get a good growth on the Days 2 and 3 to bring mass numbers according to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh. The numbers coming in will be most crucial on Day 2 after noon. Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra's Kissing Scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Surprises Fans, Here's How They Reacted!

View RARKPK BO Update:

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1… Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided… The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity… Fri ₹ 11.10 cr. #India biz.#RRKPK needs to witness… pic.twitter.com/0YESqdpQt9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2023

