Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed a spectacular 44.59 per cent surge on Day 2. According to Taran Adarsh, the movie earned Rs 16.05 Crore on Saturday. With Friday's collection at Rs 11.10 crore and Saturday's Rs 16.05 crore, the movie's total now stands at Rs 27.15 crore in India. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is helmed by Karan Johar. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 11.10 Crores in India!

