Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's first song "Tum Kya Mile' was released by the makers today. Picturised on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the track happens to be a romantic one, where the duo dance and serve couple goals in snowy Kashmir. While a section of people have liked Alia-Ranveer in the melody, there are many who have slammed the track for not 'vibing'. Some even called out Ranveer for copying Shah Rukh Khan. Check out how netizens take a dig at "Tum Kya Mile". Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song 'Tum Kya Mile': Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Kashmir Romance Is Giving Us Yash Chopra Vibes! (Watch Video).

'Average'

𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 #TumKyaMile 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐥. 𝐀𝐫𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐭 & 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫. ❤#RanveerSingh #aliabhatt #KaranJohar — 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐛 😎 (@_sociallyvegan) June 28, 2023

'Sorry'

#TumKyaMile doesn't have the same feels, sorry! Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh fail to create even half the magic Srk Kajol are capable of creating by just being together in a frame https://t.co/VGo7p1Kh9X — 🐦Birdie Life 🌈 DPDR Support (@Iwasamwill) June 28, 2023

'Poor Chemistry'

I seriously dont get the hype around #TumKyaMile song. It is a below average song with poor chemistry between the lead. I had same thoughts for kesariya which was a forced hit — Z! (@iZEESHAAN_) June 28, 2023

'SRK Nahi Ban Jata'

Kashmir mein slow motion mein chalne se koi SRK nahi ban jata🖤🍷 pic.twitter.com/ZOzlkxoz6X — Subh🍷 (@Subh_srk) June 28, 2023

'Stop'

Dude 1 needs to stop thinking he is Adi Chopra Dude 2 needs to stop thinking he is Shah Rukh Khan — Lakeer Ka Fakeer (@arthwrites) June 28, 2023

Watch "Tum Kya Mile" Song:

