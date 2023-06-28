The first song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is finally out !Titled "Tum Kya Mile", the melody is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The track sees Ranveer-Alia romancing amid the snow-clad Kashmir. Indeed, Alia in chiffon sarees and Ranveer in winter wear are high on fashion and not to miss how the song takes us back to 90s, giving Yash Chopra vibes. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ahead of 'Tum Kya Mile' Song Launch, Karan Johar Reveals How This Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Love Track Is Homage to Late Yash Chopra (View Post).

Watch "Tum Kye Mile":

