Vivo (vivo) India has launched ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ project on International Women’s Day to empower young women in STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). STEM opens doors to endless possibilities, and young women across India are taking steps towards a promising future in these fields," said Vivo India. The initiative aims to empower young women by providing scholarships, mentorship, skill development, and industry exposure. Vivo India is supporting aspiring women to build successful careers in these fields. Women’s Day 2025: Tech Giant Dedicates Special Google Doodle To Honour Visionary Females in Fields of STEM.

Vivo India Launches ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ Project on International Women’s Day

STEM opens doors to endless possibilities, and young women across India are taking steps towards a promising future in these fields. With #vivoKanyagyaan, we are proud to support their journey with scholarships, helping them realize their potential and enabling them to build a… pic.twitter.com/tkbgf9kZTw — vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)