Sam Bahadur is the upcoming movie based on the life of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Vicky Kaushal would be seen essaying his role. The makers have dropped a promo video, giving a glimpse of the actor’s avatar, and announced the film’s release date. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will hit the big screens on December 1, 2023. Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal Wraps Up First Schedule of Meghna Gulzar’s Film, Shares Pictures on Instagram.

Sam Bahadur Release Date Announcement

