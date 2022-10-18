Vicky Kaushal has wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. The actor who plays the titular role in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial shared few pictures on Instagram and captioned it as, “After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities… it’s a SCHEDULE WRAPPP for the बहादुरs!!!” Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal Shares BTS Video as He Begins Filming for Meghna Gulzar’s Directorial.

Vicky Kaushal On Sam Bahadur Schedule Wrap

