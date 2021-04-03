Vicky Kaushal Starrer Sam Manekshaw Biopic Gets a Title and the Actor took to Instagram to Announce his movie name. The Masaan actor was elated to announce the title on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's birth anniversary. He wrote "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur" Meghna Gulzar directorial is titled Sam Bahadur which stars Vicky Kaushal playing the titular role.

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)