Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to appear in a Bollywood movie beside Ayushmann Khurrana, as per reports. The movie will mark her Hindi film debut. A part of the report reads, "She has been offered dozens of films and web shows in the last 8–9 months, but only a few of them could titillate her even for consideration. Dinesh Vijan’s film is one of the most exciting scripts Samantha has come across, and there is no way she could have passed it on. It’s a perfect Bollywood launch for Samantha as she will be playing the central character in the film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in a parallel lead." Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Untitled Film To Be ‘A Lovely Family Entertainer’, Says Director Shiva Nirvana.

Check It Out:

#SamanthaRuthPrabhu to make her Bollywood debut opposite #AyushmannKhurrana in Dinesh Vijan production https://t.co/kpv57WsByV — BollyHungama (@Bollyhungama) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)