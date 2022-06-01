Delhi High Court has disposed plea against Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj for allegedly depicting him as a Rajput King. The plea has declared that Prithviraj Chauhan was a Gurjar King. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, apart from the lead, the epic tale also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in supporting roles. Prithviraj Is Now Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar’s Period Drama Gets a New Title.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The plea was disposed as Yash Raj Production @yrf made a statement that the film, its trailers and posters are absolutely neutral and have no reference to any caste, whether #Rajput or #Gurjar #DelhiHighCourt #PrithvirajChauhan @akshaykumar @ManushiChhillar — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)