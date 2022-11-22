Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and penned the sweetest birthday wish for ex-flame Kartik Aaryan on his birthday today (Nov 22). The actress wrote, "Hope this year is all that you've hoped for and may all your dream continue coming true." Aww, isn't it cute? Have a look. Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings With His Parents at Siddhivinayak Temple on His 32nd Birthday (Watch Video).

Sara Ali Khan Wishes Kartik Aaryan:

Sara Ali Khan Instagram

