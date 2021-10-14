There are only a few days left for Vicky Kaushal's film Sardar Udham to be out on Amazon Prime Video, and the excitement for the film is beyond imagination. The actor has been sharing anecdotes from the film to keep the fans thrilled about the film as well.

While the film will be the first time people will learn about the revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, in a long time, it is not the first time a biopic has been made on him. Back in 1970, Hrishikesh Mukherjee also attempted to make a film on Udham Singh. The film which was titled Man from India, was partly shot in London and then shelved for some reason. The film was then released by the producer of the film with a different title - Jallian Wala Bagh.

Take A Look At A News Piece Talking About The Film Below:

A news item from 1970 about Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Udham Singh film Man from India – partly shot in London and then shelved. With Parikshit Sahni in the lead. (It was completed – sort of – years later by one of the producers and released as Jallian Wala Bagh.) pic.twitter.com/L06CW5BjmM — Jai Arjun Singh (@jaiarjun) October 14, 2021

