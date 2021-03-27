Shah Rukh Khan is currently wrapping up the shoot for Pathan which also features Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

EXCLUSIVE!! #ShahRukhKhan and Rajkumar Hirani's film delayed again... SRK will take up #Atlee's commercial potboiler after #Pathan and will mostly start shooting for it in August 2021... Preparation has already begun! Also, his rumoured film with #RajAndDK is not happening now! https://t.co/UVjiUy7RM7 — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) March 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)