In January, a post went viral stating that the parents of the late IAF Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai have been trying to contact Shah Rukh Khan, as the late pilot was named after SRK’s character in Fauji. As per reports, King Khan has fulfilled Group Captain Amitabh Rai and his wife Chitralekha Rai’s wish. A post shared on Team Saath Official’s X handle reads, “Thank you @iamsrk for giving your time to Group Captain Amitabh Rai and Mrs. Chitralekha Rai, proud parents of Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, who sacrificed his life in service of the nation. That is why you are THE KING.” The Bollywood superstar has not shared any official update about this meetup. Heroic IAF Pilot Abhimanyu Rai's Father Desires to Meet Shah Rukh Khan Because of 'Fauji' Connection - Here's Why.

Did SRK Meet Abhimanyu Rai’s Parents?

Thank you @iamsrk for giving your time to Group Captain Amitabh Rai and Mrs. Chitralekha Rai, proud parents of Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, who sacrificed his life in service of the nation. That is why you are THE KING.🫡 Your gesture has filled their lives with hope and an… https://t.co/g4ZA4ly7yc — Team Saath Official🤝 (@TeamSaath) February 18, 2024

The Viral Post

His father, Group Captain Amitabh Rai has been trying to reach @iamsrk for a little support as Abhimanyu was named after Shahrukh’s character in the serial “Fauji”. pic.twitter.com/R48Hp5iUjz — Team Saath Official🤝 (@TeamSaath) January 28, 2024

