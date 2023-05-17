Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted US Ambassador Eric Garcetti at his house, Mannat. The ambassador shared his experience on social media, giving a glimpse of his visit to Mannat. In his post, Garcetti mentioned engaging in a conversation with SRK about the film industry and the global influence of both Bollywood and Hollywood. Has Shah Rukh Khan Stopped Giving Interviews to Promote His Films to Any Media? This Viral Video Clip From a News Channel Claims So! - WATCH.

See The Post Here:

Is it time for my Bollywood debut? 😉 Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndia pic.twitter.com/SLRQyhhn8C — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 16, 2023

