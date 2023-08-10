Shah Rukh Khan was asked by fan how long it took him to shoot Jawan, and he responded saying it took a little longer than it should have. He also made a funny joke about how it made Atlee " less Jawan" while filming. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi Show Off Their ‘Daring, Dazzling, Dangerous’ Avatars in This New Poster From Atlee’s Film.

View SRK's Latest Post:

Took a little longer than should have. Poor @Atlee_dir has become less Jawan ha ha. But as they say Rome was not….etc etc. #Jawan https://t.co/Ge19Uficte — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

