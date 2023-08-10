The new poster from Atlee’s upcoming action thriller Jawan is here! It features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Daring, Dazzling, Dangerous’ avatars. SRK and Vijay’s rugged look and Nayanthara in action-packed mode will amp up fans’ excitement with this poster. This new still has been shared by the makers ahead of the film’s grand release, which is happening on September 7. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils New Poster In Bald Look From Atlee's Directorial (View Pic).

Jawan New Poster

The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous.#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/NwS9H0nr5a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

