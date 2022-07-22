Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting in London for Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki. A video of SRK has surfaced online from the sets of the film in which he is seen dressed in a checkered shirt and black jeans that teamed up with red jacket. He seems to be sporting messy hairdo. The superstar is seen wearing his sunglasses and rushing towards his car. Well, this video of him has gone viral across social media platforms. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Chefs in New Viral Pics As He Shoots for the Film in London!

Shah Rukh Khan in London

