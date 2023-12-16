Shah Rukh Khan's endearing moment with son AbRam has captured hearts after the young star's performance at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event. In a heartwarming viral video, Khan is seen planting a sweet kiss on AbRam's head post his performance. The family, including wife Gauri Khan, was spotted leaving the event, radiating joy and pride. The adorable interaction between Shah Rukh and AbRam has melted hearts online, showcasing a beautiful bond between father and son. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Groove to 'Deewangi Deewangi' at Their Kids' Annual Day; Amitabh Bachchan Also Joins Them (Watch Video).

See Shah Rukh Khan with Son AbRam Khan Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

