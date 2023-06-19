Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have teamed up for a movie that’s helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The makers, who had earlier dropped a steamy still of the lead pair, have now announced the film’s new release date. This untitled film, which was earlier scheduled to be released in October, has been postponed. The film is now all set to hit the big screens on December 7 this year. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Share Steamy Chemistry in This First Look Poster From Their Upcoming Movie! Film To Release in October 2023.

Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Film Update

SHAHID KAPOOR - KRITI SANON FILM ARRIVES ON 7 DEC… #JioStudios and #MaddockFilms announce the release date of the upcoming film, starring #ShahidKapoor and #KritiSanon [not titled yet]: 7 Dec 2023. Also features #Dharmendra and #Dimple Kapadia… Directed by #AmitJoshi and… pic.twitter.com/ITeqCMDrOq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2023

