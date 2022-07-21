Seems like Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput cannot get over her recent Switzerland vacay. As the star wife today took to social media and posted two pics out of which one sees the couple recreating Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's iconic train sequence from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). In another picture, Mira can be seen posing inside a train. Mira Rajput’s ‘Sunday Binge’ Involves Kissing Shahid Kapoor in This Hot Mirror Selfie!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput:

