Mira Rajput has posted the HOTTEST picture ever on Instagram. On Sunday (January 23), the lady took to social media and shared a click that sees her wrapped around hubby Shahid Kapoor while the couple shares an intimate kiss. Mira captioned the photo as, "Sunday binge, " and hide their cosy moment with the help of her phone. Smart ha!

Mira Rajput Kissing Shahid Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)