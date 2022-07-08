Ranbir Kapoor would be seen playing double role in his upcoming film Shamshera. The makers have shared a video title The Other Kapur Show in which one would see Ranbir vs Ranbir. It is fun to watch how host Ranbir grills the superstar Ranbir over his films, marriage and much more and how the latter ends up promoting Shamshera all alone. It is indeed a quirky way to promote the period action entertainer. Shamshera Song Fitoor: Twitterati Says Ranbir Kapoor – Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Chemistry Is On Fire’ In This Romantic Number (Watch Video).

Shamshera Promotions

