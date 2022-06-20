The official first poster of e (Photpic drama Shamshera has finally been unveiled by the makers after it was leaked online a few days back. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a fierce dacoit avatar, the poster sees the actor in an intense look along with an axe in his hand. Shamshera Poster Leaked: Ranbir Kapoor’s Rugged Avatar In The Upcoming YRF Movie Impresses Fans (View Pic).

Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera:

Introducing Shamshera – the fierce warrior & the saviour of his tribe. Experience it in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/QUzDQVckPv — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)