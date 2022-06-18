As fans eagerly await for Bramhastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, there’s another film too of the Kapoor lad that all are waiting for, Shamshera. The film helmed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films features RK in the titular role. Right now fans are going gaga over the poster of Shamshera that has been leaked online. It features Ranbir in a rugged avatar and one just can’t get over his looks. Take a look at the Shamshera leaked poster and what Twitterati has to say. Shamshera New Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor’s Film to Hit the Big Screens on July 22!

Shamshera Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Mind-Blowing

Hottie RK

Loved The Transformation

Being from a 'Kapoor' family, he can easily go with commercial masala directors to gain the top spot. But this guy experiments again and again, no matter how many times he falls. Be it Brahmastra, Shamshera or Animal, He never stops experimenting. pic.twitter.com/ETAqbgBj4l — Suraj JR (@SurajRaviFan) June 18, 2022

The Intensity

Leaked poster of shamshera ..Damn the intensity in his eyes.. Legend Ranbir Kapoor#Shamshera pic.twitter.com/Rbuw7sdYWA — R (@KattarKapoor) June 18, 2022

