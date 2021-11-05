Well, it's not always about burning calories for celebs, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the latest example of the same. As the actress and fitness enthusiast took to Instagram and shared a video that sees her binging on a bowl of Rasgullas along with other delicacies. Indeed, after looking at the clip, you will also crave for some sweets.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)