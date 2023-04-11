To mark Siblings Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans with the cutest picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan (Iggy) and Taimur Ali Khan (Tim Tim) on Insta. In the photo, we get to see the boys posing with their shirts pulled up, flaunting their abs. Indeed, after looking at the click, we must day, Ibrahim is a gym freak and how. Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Clicked Post Lunch Date in the City; Father-Son Duo Look Dapper in Casual Outfits (Watch Video).

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)