Is Sidharth Malhotra doing Rowdy Rathore 2? The answer to this question is NO. As per report by a Bollywood journo, Sid has not replaced Akshay Kumar in the second instalment of the superhit film. The report further reads that Malhotra has turned down Rowdy Rathore sequel with an aim to stay exclusive to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. However, nothing official regarding this news is out as of yet. Sidharth Malhotra To Play Cop’s Role in Rowdy Rathore 2, Film To Go on Floor’s Soon – Reports.

Sidharth Malhotra Not a Part of Rowdy Rathore 2:

#SidharthMalhotra is NOT doing #RowdyRathore2... He has turned down the sequel to remain exclusive to #RohitShetty's cop universe for the next two years.. Sidharth also hasn't signed any other new films yet... #RR2 makers, meanwhile, have already started approaching other actors! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) April 19, 2023

