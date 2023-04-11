Looks like Sidharth Malhotra is all set to play the role of a cop again after Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the handsome hunk has been offered to play the cop’s role in Rowdy Rathore 2. A source was quoted as saying, “Shabina Khan has been trying to develop Rowdy Rathore 2 for a while now.” The source further added, “She is in conversation stage with Sidharth Malhotra to play the role of a cop in this film. Sid too has shown the interest, however, is still contemplating if he should play a cop role outside of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe.” It is also reported that the film is expected to go on floors in the next two months. An official announcement on Rowdy Rathore 2 cast is awaited! Rowdy Rathore 2: Sequel of Akshay Kumar Starrer Action Film Is Happening, KV Vijayendra Prasad Confirms Working on the Script.

Sidharth Malhotra In Rowdy Rathore 2

