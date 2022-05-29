Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and mourned demise of the Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. On a shocking note the 29-year-old singer was shot dead at Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday (May 29). Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead, From So High to East Side Flow; Here’s a Look at Five Songs of the Punjabi Singer (Watch Videos).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul 🙏 Still trying to wrap my head around this one. pic.twitter.com/voGupsgZ2B — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)