Sidhu Moosewala, popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday (May 29). It was indeed shocking to hear that the 29-year-old singer breathed his last after getting shot by unidentified assailants. Moosewala was also known as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu and to remember him and his contribution to the Punjabi cinema and music. Here's a look at his some renowned songs. Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead in State’s Mansa District.

Check Out Five Popular Songs Of The Punjabi Singer:

Song - 'So High'

Song - 'Selfmade-Chaache Maame'

Song - 'Never Fold'

Song - 'Calaboose'

Song - 'East Side Flow'

