On the auspicious occasion of Eid 2024, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared the title of his upcoming film with director AR Murugadoss. The actor shared that he’d be see in and as Sikandar. Slated to be released on Eid 2025, Salman shared this big update in a quirky manner. He wrote, “Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo (This Eid, watch ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Maidaan’, and meet us again on the next Eid with ‘Sikandar’)…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!” Salman Khan Teams Up With AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for an Untitled Film Set To Release on Eid 2025!

Salman Khan Announces Sikandar Movie On Eid 2024

Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!#SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025 pic.twitter.com/5NIYdjPP9P — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 11, 2024

