Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, who have worked together in successful films like Jeet, Kick, and more, are reuniting after a decade. Their latest project is an action-packed extravaganza helmed by renowned director AR Murugadoss, slated for release on Eid 2025. Salman confirmed the news on March 12, expressing his enthusiasm for this special collaboration with Nadiadwala and Murugadoss. Sharing a photo collage with the duo, Salman wrote, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025” Salman Khan Turns 58: Fans Want Update on The Bull After Karan Johar's Birthday Post for Bhai Teases 'Finally We Have Story to Tell Again'.

